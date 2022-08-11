Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 3.5% in July 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered a 3.5% drop in IT hiring activity in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 4.91% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 10.87% share in July 2022, recording a decrease of 0.1% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in July 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 40.28% in July 2022, registering a 25% decline over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.76% share, an increase of 6.82% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 17.13%, registering a 12.12% rise from June 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 11.11%, down 25% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in July 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during July 2022 over June 2022.

Manulife Financial posted 50 IT jobs in July 2022 and registered a rise of 4.17% over the previous month, followed by Intact Financial with 38 jobs and a 29.63% drop. Sun Life Financial with 33 IT jobs and The Canada Life Assurance with 27 jobs, recorded a 57.14% growth and a 17.39% growth, respectively, while Great-West Lifeco recorded a decline of 9.09% with 20 job postings during July 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.06%, down by 6.96% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.59% share, registered a decline of 24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 14.35% share, up 3.33% over June 2022.