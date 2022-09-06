Canada’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity drops 1.4% in August 2022

Canada’s insurance industry registered a 1.4% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 5.55% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.38% share in August 2022, recording an increase of 0.52% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 45.03% in August 2022, registering a 2.27% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 23.04% share, an increase of 18.92% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 13.61%, registering an 8.33% rise from July 2022.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.52%, down 53.19% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 27.03% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

Intact Financial posted 31 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a drop of 18.42% over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 22 jobs and a 56.86% drop. Sun Life Financial with 22 IT jobs and Hub International with 17 jobs, recorded a 33.33% decline and an 183.33% growth, respectively, while Great-West Lifeco recorded a decline of 20% with 16 job postings during August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.63%, down by 10.14% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 22.51% share, registered an increase of 13.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 7.85% share, down 51.61% over July 2022.