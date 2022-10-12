Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry IT hiring activity drops 5.6% in September 2022

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 5.6% drop in IT hiring activity in the insurance industry in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

September 2022 has seen a decrease of 6% in the overall hiring activity when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs accounted for a 10.73% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in September 2022, registering an increase of 0.3% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in September 2022

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 46.96% in September 2022, a 6.45% drop over the previous month. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations came in next, claiming a share of 21.05% in September 2022, marking a 4.59% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 14.78% in September 2022, a 2.67% drop from August 2022.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 12.96% in September 2022, a 31.18% decline over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in September 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 1.92% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry during September 2022 over previous month.

Zurich Insurance Group posted 44 IT jobs in September 2022 and registered a decline of 12% over the previous month, followed by Manulife Financial with 43 jobs and a 24.56% drop. Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) with 40 IT jobs and Swiss Re with 39 jobs, recorded a 29.82% drop and a 30% rise, respectively, while Willis Towers Watson recorded a 171.43% increase with 38 job postings during September 2022.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s insurance industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 40.89% share in September 2022, a 0.49% decrease over August 2022. Philippines featured next with a 17.41% share, up 26.47% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 9.92% share, a drop of 24.62% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 64.57%, down by 19.85% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 24.29% share, registered a growth of 22.45% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10.93% share, up 5.88% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.