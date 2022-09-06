Anguilla’s insurance industry IT recruitment activity rises 21.1% in August 2022

Anguilla’s insurance industry registered a 21.1% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 10.52% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

Out of the insurance industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 11.52% share in August 2022, recording a decrease of 0.69% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Anguilla’s insurance industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 100% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Anguilla’s insurance industry in August 2022.

1) Computer and Information Analysts recorded a share of 44.44% in August 2022, registering a 133.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 20.63% share, a decrease of 23.53% over the previous month.

3) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers held a share of 17.46%, registering a 266.67% rise from July 2022.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 12.7%, up 33.33% over the previous month.

Top five insurance companies in Anguilla’s IT recruitment activity in August 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average flat growth share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Anguilla’s insurance industry during August 2022 over July 2022.

AIA Group posted 63 IT jobs in August 2022 and registered a rise of 43.18% over the previous month.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 63.49%, up by 17.65% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.98% share, registered an increase of 112.5% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 9.52% share, up 200% over July 2022.