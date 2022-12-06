Allianz’s IT hiring activity rises 2.9% in November 2022

Germany-based company Allianz ’s IT hiring rose 2.9% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 1.39% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed an 11.13% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 0.57% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Allianz IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Allianz, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.5% in November 2022, and a 68.59% drop over October 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 29.75% in November 2022, and registered a decline of 67.57%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 17.36% in November 2022, a 79.21% drop from October 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Allianz

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global insurance IT hiring activity in November 2022 with an 85.95% share, which marked a 68.29% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 9.09%, registering an 81.36% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 4.96% share and an 88.24% drop over October 2022.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s insurance industry IT hiring activity with a 64.46% share in November 2022, a 62.68% decline over October 2022. Spain featured next with a 6.61% share, down 78.95% over the previous month. India recorded a 5.79% share, a decline of 46.15% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Allianz IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.69%, down by 71.08% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 12.4% share, a decline of 75.41% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.09% share, down 71.05% over October 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.83%, recording a month-on-month decline of 92.86%.