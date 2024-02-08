Source: GlobalData’s 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey. Credit: Globaldata.

Scottish Widows recently reported a 62% increase in the use of its well-being app in 2023 compared to the year before. GlobalData surveying suggests that encouraging insurance policyholders to utilise such tools can increase customer satisfaction. GlobalData’s UK Insurance Consumer Survey indicates that 77% of consumers who use a remote GP service are satisfied with the service they receive.

Well-being apps are becoming increasingly prevalent throughout UK health and life insurance. Greater digital awareness and proficiency among insurers’ customer bases, as well as growing pressure on the NHS in the UK, is driving this uptick in usage. In particular, insurers are tapping into the prevalence of smartwatches and other devices to help consumers maintain healthy lifestyles, offer advisory services, and provide simple medical assistance. In the private medical insurance space, 25.2% of consumers indicated to GlobalData’s 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey that they purchased the product due to concerns over NHS waiting times or services. Remote services are often seen as a good way of helping doctors see more patients, as well as allowing for remote monitoring (freeing up hospital bed space) and increasing accessibility for less mobile patients. GlobalData’s survey further finds that, of the 35% of policyholders who used a remote/video GP service, 77% of them were satisfied with it.

Scottish Widows’ breakdown of customers who used their well-being app, Clinic in a Pocket, shows that 58% of users were aged between 26 and 45. This provides further credence to the suggestion that digitally savvy (younger) policyholders are more inclined to use such services. Scottish Widows is a top-ten provider of whole-of-life assurance in the UK (4.8% market share), according to GlobalData’s 2023 UK Insurance Consumer Survey. Making continued use of such tools, as well as its collaboration with RedArc, the nursing service provider, will help to maintain renewals over the coming period as well as provide a key point of difference in attracting new business. Insurers and customers are starting to see the benefits of integrating technology into health and life insurance services. As technology continues to improve and further capabilities (possibly driven by artificial intelligence) emerge, players should continue to implement such capabilities into their offerings. Customers evidently use and enjoy such services, helping insurers to improve policyholders’ health and lifestyles while also developing efficiencies across diagnosis, triage, and claim assessment.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download