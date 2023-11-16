Zurich Insurance has teamed up with Healthcare2U to launch a Gap product to ease members’ financial burden of deductibles on medical insurance plans.
Called GAPCare Advantage, the product has been designed to address the affordability and accessibility of medical care, as well as increasing health insurance costs.
Leveraging the combined expertise of Zurich Insurance and Healthcare2U, GAPCare Advantage will provide comprehensive and customised solutions to members, ensuring that they can access medical care without worrying about high ‘out-of-pocket’ expenses.
Dedicated deductible coverage, flexible options and seamless integration are some of the benefits included under the new Gap product.
All members can avail themselves of the benefits of a specialised plan that will provide them with coverage for deductibles on their current major medical insurance plans.
Healthcare2U said that the new Gap product can seamlessly integrate with its existing suite of healthcare services.
It will offer a holistic approach to healthcare management that primarily focuses on affordable preventive care.
GAPCare Advantage also provides various flexible options to address the specific healthcare requirements of individuals and families.
Healthcare2U president and CEO Andy Bonner said: “We are excited to collaborate with Zurich Insurance to introduce GAPCare Advantage.
“This product stems from a dedication to providing innovative and comprehensive healthcare solutions. By combining our expertise, we aim to offer our members a reliable and affordable way to manage healthcare expenses and focus on their health and well-being.”
Healthcare2U said that the launch of GAPCare Advantage comes at a time when US residents are dealing with higher-than-ever healthcare expenses and are struggling to find affordable options.
In June 2023, Zurich Financial Services Australia partnered with Pro Bono Financial Advice Network to offer professional insurance services to individuals facing health crises.