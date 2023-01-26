The offering aims to help customers achieve climate goals. Credit: Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash.

Zurich Insurance’s commercial risk advisory and services division, Zurich Resilience Solutions (ZRS), and climate solutions provider South Pole are partnering to help companies tackle the climate challenge.

The new climate change-related solution is designed to assist clients in defining and achieving both their short- and long-term climate resilience objectives, as well as their net-zero targets.

Specifically, the offering will measure clients’ physical climate risk and emissions and assist them in developing a plan to minimise both.

Additionally, it will supervise the implementation of solutions that satisfy a company’s objectives as well as regional legal and reporting standards for sustainability.

Zurich Resilience Solutions global head Hanno Mijer said: “Defining and deploying effective climate adaptation and mitigation strategies requires special know-how and can be extremely complex and time-consuming, even more so for multinationals.

“Demand for climate resilience services has grown exponentially in recent years. Collaborating with South Pole will allow us to address climate-related risks holistically by supporting customers on their net-zero journey as well as resilience.”

The new offering will initially be launched in the US, Germany and Switzerland.

South Pole CEO Renat Heuberger said: “We are pleased to combine South Pole’s best-in-class climate advisory with Zurich Resilience Solutions’ expertise in resilience to steer corporate leaders toward effective mitigation and adaptation efforts – both for commercial success and for climate protection.”

Earlier this month, Zurich North America joined forces with Innovative Captive Strategies (ICS) to launch a sustainability-focused captive reinsurer, called Envision Re.