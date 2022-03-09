UK’s Aviva, Zego collaborate on fleet insurance

Fleets that purchase the new insurance will also have access the Zego’s fleet portal. Credit: Zego.

Aviva has partnered with UK unicorn insurtech Zego to offer personalised fleet policies for trades and haulage businesses across the nation.

Under the multi-year alliance, Aviva’s fleet underwriting and claims know-how will be combined with Zego’s capabilities in behavioural insight, data, and telematics.

Zego said that the combination would allow the companies to offer usage-based and flat rate policies to trades and haulage fleets through direct sales and brokers.

These fleets could comprise five to 500 vehicles.

Zego CEO Sten Saar said: “We are excited to bring our experience of insuring hundreds of fleets across tens of thousands of miles on a weekly basis.

“We believe this usage-based, data-led approach is the future of the insurance market and we are proud to be leading the way by partnering with Aviva to deliver this to trades and haulage customers.”

Fleets will also have access to Zego’s fleet portal.

This portal enables fleet managers to add and remove drivers while enabling them to easily monitor claims.

Furthermore, through the portal, fleet managers will receive round-the-clock actionable insights that is said to help lower premiums at renewal.

Aviva digital trading and automation director Maria Crockart said: “Our partnership with Zego is a great example of how innovation can drive customer centricity, broker solutions and growth.

“Working with Zego builds on our telematics knowledge with a partner who has a proven track record using data and analytics.”