Hong Kong-based virtual bank ZA Bank has launched its investment fund service.

This makes ZA Bank the first virtual player in the area to provide an integrated personal financial platform that covers banking, investment, and insurance.

Users build their fund portfolios based on personal financial goals and transactions are automatically settled from savings accounts. This allows the purchase and sale of funds with relative ease.

In addition, there are a number of perks with the account, including:

0% subscription fee during its promotion period;

Five minute account opening with immediate fund access afterwards, and

Top funds for risk-diversified portfolios.

Furthermore, in-app widgets such as Investment Fund 101 and Simple Screener give users a comprehensive understanding of each product.

There are also rewards for completing certain tasks in the app:

Opening an investment account gains up to HKD88 in reward;

First time subscribers in the ZA Bank App that invest funds of HKD100 or above can win up to HKD800 in rewards, and

Holding investment funds for 20 trading days while maintaining a daily balance of HKD10,000 or above can gain a HKD1,000 reward.

These rewards can be gained by uses up until 30 September 2022.

Rockson Hsu, CEO of ZA Bank, said: “Virtual banks are playing an increasingly important role under the new normal, addressing people’s financial needs around the clock with a fully digital servicing model. Following the debut of our insurance service last year, ZA Bank’s banking services have now extended to the investment space. We kick-start our investment fund service with an excellent user experience, turning ZA Bank into a one-stop integrated digital financial platform that leads Hong Kong into the new era of ‘Virtual Banking 2.0’. As a game changer in banking, ZA Bank strives to redefine investment fund experiences for our users by making investment easier and more autonomous.”