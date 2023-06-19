Insurtech YuLife has partnered with the University of Essex on a research project to provide scientific evidence on behaviour change.

The project aims to provide evidence that the YuLife gamified app incentivises change while improving individual health and wellbeing outcomes. It wants to provide the insurance sector with a model for more accurately assessing an organisation’s risk.

Innovate UK is funding the two-year project and will be the University’s newly established Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing’s first knowledge transfer partnership.

Researchers will use quantitative methods, including AI, and longitudinal analyses to determine the:

Causal relationship between YuLife app engagement and improvements in health, such as reduced cardiovascular risk, increased physical activity, and mental wellbeing, and

Impact of advanced game mechanics incorporating principles from behavioural psychology.

In addition, the university project should help YuLife understand the risk mitigation achieved by its app and the economic impact on a business and the health of its workforce.

“It is exciting for YuLife to be a part of a scientific study where, for the first time in the insurance industry, academic researchers in public health will validate how gamification impacts health and wellbeing for the better,” said Sammy Rubin, CEO and founder, YuLife.

“Since founding YuLife, our core mission has been to breathe life back into life insurance by incentivising healthy behaviours to de-risk individuals. We look forward to seeing the evidence emerge from this partnership that will highlight a link between the app’s high engagement and positive lifestyle outcomes.”

“This is a very exciting opportunity for our team to show how the expertise within our Institute and wider Essex community, can make a real difference to people’s lives as well as help a growing business achieve its strategic aims,” continued Professor Mariachiara Di Cesare, director of the Institute of Public Health and Wellbeing.

Professor Robert Stawski, deputy director of the Institute added: “This partnership could bring the insurance business to another level through understanding and promoting the daily health and wellbeing of the population.”