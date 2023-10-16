Yonder customers can now view, compare and purchase innovative and customisable battleface insurance plans in minutes.
The firm has received higher demand for cancellation and interruption only policies in the past few years. As a result, partnering with battleface allows users to purchase a unique trip protection place, called the Discovery Trip Protection Plan.
Travellers only concerned with losing their trip costs if they suddenly have to cancel or interrupt their trip can now buy the coverage they need without unnecessary extras.
“This new partnership with battleface offers our users greater opportunity to find the right policy for their trip,” said Terry Boynton, president & co-founder at Yonder.
“With additional benefits for exploration-based activities, the Explorer plan is a great fit for trips centered around nature. For travelers seeking hard-to-find add-ons like vacation rental damage, pet coverage, and cancel for any reason, the Discovery plan makes it easy to get the coverage you want.”
“Today’s modern travelers want customisation that is relevant to their actual needs when it comes to travel,” said Angela Shipman, head of partnerships, US at battleface “They are looking for coverage that provides good value for money and addresses any potential risks without unnecessary extras. We’re excited to offer battleface products on comparison site Yonder in our continued drive to offer travelers products and services that perfectly fit their needs.”
Greenlight Re Innovations, a division of property and casualty reinsurer Greenlight Capital Re, made a strategic investment in travel managing general agent (MGA) battleface back in 2019.
battleface offers insurance for travel to remote, unstable or dangerous locations. The company serves contractors, explorers, journalists, humanitarian workers, freelancers and adventure seekers.