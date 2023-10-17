UK-based insurance broker Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has appointed Rob Powell as the company’s global chief claims officer.
Powell, who served as Marsh McLennan’s global chief claims officer from 2014, has experience in international claims. He was in charge of advocacy, claims operations and forensic advisory services.
In his role at WTW, Powell will oversee the company’s end-to-end claims proposition, which includes connecting claims teams with WTW’s strong sector-specialised practises and delivering improved claims services using data and analytics.
He will join WTW early next year and report to WTW’s global head of risk and broking Adam Garrard.
Commenting on the appointment, Garrard said: “Claims are not only a key component of our service offering to clients but also play an integral part in our Smarter Ways to Risk proposition, delivering specialisation, exceptional client service, data and analytics – directly aligned with core WTW market strengths and growth priorities.
“Today’s announcement demonstrates our commitment to investing in strong talent in risk and broking for the long-term future of our business, and with a distinguished track record in leading the delivery of global claims services, Rob will be a valuable addition to our leadership team.”
In July this year, WTW appointed Punil Chaubal as the head of its insurance investment advisory unit in the UK.
Chaubal’s role is within the insurance consulting and technology business of WTW.
Earlier this year, WTW formed a partnership with law firm Clyde & Co to help clients deal with climate risks.