Morris Insurance offers personal insurance, commercial insurance and health and life insurance solutions. Credit: Panchenko Vladimir via Shutterstock.

US-based insurance intermediary World Insurance Associates has announced the acquisition of Morris Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.

Morris Insurance is a full-service insurance agency based in Michigan.

Set up more than six decades ago, Morris Insurance is engaged in offering personal insurance, commercial insurance and health and life insurance solutions.

World Insurance Associates CEO and co-founder Rich Eknoian said: “I would like to welcome Morris Insurance to the World family. They are a knowledgeable group of insurance professionals, and I know they will be successful as part of World.”

Morris Insurance Group owner Bruce Morris said: “At Morris Insurance Group, we dedicate ourselves to answering our client’s questions and providing solutions for their specific needs.

“Our reputation is built on integrity, expertise, and exceptional customer service and we are thrilled to be joining World, a company that exemplifies these same principles.”

Since its inception in 2011, New Jersey-based World Insurance Associates caters to individuals and businesses and claims to have completed more than 190 acquisitions.

Last week, the insurance broker announced it acquired substantially all the insurance assets of Bryant Asset Protection (BAP) and the business of The Mogil Organization (Mogil).

Founded in 1951, BAP offers a full range of insurance products and services to businesses and individuals.

Meanwhile, Mogil has been providing corporate and personal insurance solutions to a variety of enterprises and households since 1957. It also offers financial planning tools.