Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), a Zywave company, and Imaginera, an insurance software provider, have formalised a strategic partnership.
This will build on the existing relationship between WCL and Imaginera and provide Imaginera’s customers with messaging capability, including London market bureau connectivity.
Imaginera’s Orca underwriting platform provides carriers with full lifecycle support of a risk including an underwriter workbench, as well as policy and claims administration solutions.
In addition, integration with WCL’s enabledB2B messaging suite, carriers will be able to further enhance the efficiency gains through a modern, integrated, digital product suite.
Furthermore, with external data connectivity via WCL and its enabledB2B gateway and related solutions, Imaginera customers will be able to exchange data with their broker partners automatically and in real-time.
“Given WCL and Imaginera have successfully worked together with mutual clients for a number of years, it gives me great pleasure to formally announce our strategic partnership,” said James Willison, WCL managing director. “WCL has a proven track record of integrating with multiple core systems, both in the London and Bermuda markets, providing efficiency benefits to carriers looking to use single core systems across multiple underwriting platforms.”
“We are excited to formally engage with WCL to harness the power of electronic messaging to reduce administrative friction for our clients,” added Bevis Tetlow, Imaginera CEO. “Going forward this partnership will help us extend the capability and automation offered by our Orca underwriting platform.”
In other digital news, Swiss Re has unveiled an enhanced version of its Life & Health underwriting manual, Life Guide, now featuring the Swiss Re Life Guide Scout.
Swiss Re Life Guide Scout is a generative artificial intelligence-powered underwriting assistant.
It utilises Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to streamline the underwriting process by providing answers to underwriters’ queries.