Worldwide Broker Network (WBN), the world’s largest independent broker network, has selected Pacific Prime as its preferred individual private medical insurance (IPMI) provider.
The appointment positions the Hong Kong-based health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist as the go-to broker for high-end private medical insurance requests from individuals globally.
Pacific Prime said that the partnership with WBN members has strengthened over the years, with the brokerage offering its tailored IPMI solutions to an extensive network.
Its portfolio includes international health insurance and travel insurance plans from globally recognised insurers such as Cigna, Allianz, AXA and Bupa.
These plans are customisable to meet clients’ specific needs and financial considerations.
Pacific Prime CEO Neil Raymond said: “This strategic partnership is a testament to the trust and assurance WBN has of our expertise in the IPMI market. It also speaks volumes about our much-emphasised customer services and continuously evolving quotation system.
“We look forward to increasing access to individual health insurance for our fellow members and the new possibilities for insurance provision.”
WBN global engagement & employee benefits lead Liz Yovich said: “After extensive due diligence, we selected Pacific Prime as our preferred partner to deliver IPMI services to our members. We have a long-standing, trusted relationship with Pacific Prime and know that we share the same high standards of delivery.”
Earlier this month, Pacific Prime expanded its operations into Australia, aiming to enhance access to healthcare and offer employee benefits solutions in the Asia-Pacific region.
Michael Atta, head of employee benefits at Pacific Prime Australia, is at the forefront of the company’s expansion efforts.
Pacific Prime’s global presence extends beyond Australia and Hong Kong, with offices in China, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK and the US.
The company has a workforce of more than 1,000 across its 15 offices worldwide.
The strategic alliance with WBN and the move into the Australian market follow Pacific Prime’s growth trajectory in Asia, underscored by its recent acquisition of MIT Insurance Brokers in Malaysia.
MIT Insurance Brokers is known for dealing with a variety of business lines including property and casualty, financial lines and employee benefits.