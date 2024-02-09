Hong Kong-based health insurance brokerage and employee benefits specialist Pacific Prime has expanded into Australia.
The move is part of the company’s efforts to enhance access to healthcare and provide employee benefits solutions across Asia-Pacific.
Pacific Prime further said the expansion in Australia is aimed at ensuring that a broader audience in the region can access insurance policies tailored to their individual needs.
Michael Atta, head of employee benefits at Pacific Prime Australia, is leading the company’s expansion efforts in Australia.
His career in the insurance and financial sectors spans four decades.
Pacific Prime deputy CEO Pierre de Mirman said: “This pivotal moment aligns seamlessly with our vision for excellence in the industry. We are committed to providing top-notch advice and service in the Asia-Pacific region, and now with Australia, we take a logical and exciting step forward.”
Atta said: “Joining Pacific Prime and spearheading our expansion in Australia is truly a momentous opportunity.”
In addition to Australia, Pacific Prime has a presence in countries including China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK and the US.
It has a workforce of more than 1,000 across its 15 offices globally.
The expansion into Australia comes close on the heels of the broker’s growth in Asia, marked by its recent acquisition of MIT Insurance Brokers in Malaysia.
MIT deals with various lines of business including property and casualty, financial lines and employee benefits, serving clients across diverse sectors including medical institutions, food manufacturers as well as energy companies.
In 2021, Pacific Prime acquired the Hong Kong and Singapore brokerage units of insurtech company CXA Group.