Voyager Insurance Services has successfully acquired travel insurance broker Navigator Travel Insurance.
Navigator Travel Insurance is known for doing something different with travel insurance, such as covering polo in Argentina, motorbiking in the US or for workers abroad.
After 20 years in business, the owners of Navigator have decided to retire.
Voyager was established in 1996 to provide specialist travel insurance products for their clients.
In addition, it has provided products on a wholesale basis for brokers and affiliates alongside a number of products for direct purchase by the public.
Navigator and Voyager have worked together for many years on specialist products and covers that customers were looking for.
Furthermore, Voyager provide Navigator with their online quote and buy system, allowing them to provide quotes for their customers and provide accessible links through which their customers could purchase policies.
Steve Cox, managing director of Voyager Insurance Services, stated “The acquisition of Navigator Insurance Services is an exciting development for Voyager Insurance Services and will help us maintain our position at the forefront of travel insurance solution development. Many customers struggle to find the appropriate travel cover to meet their specific needs and this is where we come in, providing innovative solutions and the appropriate cover for each niche requirement.”
Cox continued: “There are some positive synergies between the two companies, given how closely we have worked together over the years, so it made absolute sense for us to acquire Navigator when we learned of Richard and Yvonne’s desire to retire. The pair have worked tirelessly for their customers over the last two decades, and we wish them an enjoyable retirement.”
Bolttech Insurance, the Hong Kong unit of Singapore-based insurtech company bolttech, has also launched a new travel insurance offering.
Called MyTravel, the two-tier offering is available exclusively through FWD’s online insurance platform.
Under the MyTravel superior plan, customers are reimbursed up to HK$25,000 ($3,197) for changes in travel dates or cancellations, capped at 50% of the public transportation and accommodation costs.
In addition to cancellation coverage, MyTravel offers compensation for missed events due to sickness or accidents.