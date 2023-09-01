Credit: Tung Nguyen from Pixabay.

Vouch Horizon was created to help start-ups with complex risks and insurance requirements.

For five years, Vouch has been helping innovative start-ups and can deliver coverage in 10 minutes. The insurtech has served over 4,000 clients and is now firmly in the tech ecosystem.

75% of start-ups working with non-specialised brokers have coverage gaps and leave core business risks unprotected. These young firms need insurance that can go beyond basic obligations and can cover complex risks.

As a result, Vouch Horizon was designed to support companies as they scale from Series B to IPO.

Features include:

White glove service from insurance experts;

Brokerage access to a curated marketplace;

Exclusive policies;

Access to an ecosystem of partners providing risk management services;

Consultation for third-party contract negotiations, and

Targeted benchmarking data.

“Vouch Horizon has been a breath of fresh air. Their unmatched expertise in both the insurance and tech industries, paired with a genuine partnership approach, has instilled confidence that we have the right coverage in place. The Horizon team has guided us through the strategic decisions necessary to optimise our risk strategy,” said Tom Kaeding, CFO of Wunderkind.

Travis Hedge, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Vouch, believed this is the change the industry needs: “The complexity of insurance can make it feel impossible to know exactly what you’re buying – let alone make smart, strategic trade-off decisions between protection and price. For the sake of your own career and reputation, you need confidence that your insurance will stand strong when litigation strikes. That’s the driving force behind Vouch Horizon. We give scale-stage startups the personalised service, specialist expertise, and carrier access to ensure the ideal coverage for their unique needs.”