The agreement between Vivante and UnitedHealthcare helps Vivante aid those suffering from digestive disease by providing access to customers such as large self-funded employers that are seeking to improve their benefit programmes.
It also makes the GIThrive digestive health solution the first on the UHC Hub, a specially selected network of vendors that helps organisations simplify the process.
The company’s care team works one-on-one with individual users via chat, phone or video on a regular basis, providing guidance as well as accountability and continuity. This integration of the app experience with virtual consultations with providers assigned to specific users is unique in the digital digestive health space, helping drive the lifestyle changes required for digestive disease management.
Vivante aims to work with other care providers including primary care physicians and gastroenterologists who are already working with the patient to support a coordinated care plan for each member. By working with the brick and mortar clinicians, Vivante is able to support and augment the existing patient-provider relationship.
More than 90% of GIThrive users report an improvement in their digestive symptoms, including feeling 70% better on average after just two to three months.
“There are so many people who are suffering from debilitating conditions like GERD, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease as well as undiagnosed gastrointestinal ailments that can affect their ability to live normal lives,” said Bill Snyder, CEO of Vivante Health. “Partnering with UHC gives us the opportunity to reach individuals who are looking for an effective solution that provides real-time care and personalized support that can give them their lives back.”
