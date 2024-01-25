ChainThat is renowned for its development and deployment of products that enable brokers, carriers and managing general agents (MGAs) to optimise their use of technology. Credit: GaudiLab/Shutterstock.com.

ChainThat, a UK-based insurtech company, has named Vikas Acharya as its new CEO on an immediate basis.

Acharya, who previously served as the company’s chief operating officer (COO), succeeds former CEO David Edwards.

Acharya has played a key role in ChainThat’s journey, co-founding the business and leading its operations from pre-sales to delivery.

He brings in a wealth of enterprise technology experience to the role.

In the new role, Acharya will spearhead ChainThat to continue the company’s trajectory in providing innovative software as a service (SaaS) products to the reinsurance industry.

ChainThat is renowned for its development and deployment of products that enable brokers, carriers and MGAs to optimise their use of technology.

Commenting on the appointment, Acharya said: “I am extremely enthusiastic about leading this fantastic organisation, which I have been involved in building brick-by-brick since the beginning.”

“2024 will be a catalyst year for ChainThat. As we propel ourselves into the next phase of growth, we will create scale for our “Beyond…” suite of products. We will also continue to deliver on the promise of innovation by further weaving Distributed Ledger Technology and AI into our products.”

“Our product pipeline is very exciting. And we continue to deliver and expand upon our ultimate goals: to ensure our SaaS products support our clients in scaling their businesses, and to ensure that they are specifically catered to help insurance organisations build efficiencies across different geographies.”

This move comes on the heels of ChainThat’s recent partnership with Amparo Insurance to transform the latter’s auto insurance for immigrants in Massachusetts, US.

Amparo selected ChainThat’s Beyond Policy Administration (BPA) platform to streamline its quote-bind-issuance workflows and compliance controls, featuring real-time dashboards and a guided user experience to automate the policy life cycle.

Earlier in the month, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance implemented a digital solution of ChainThat centred around distributed ledger technology to handle and serve its global programme business.