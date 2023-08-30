Source: Shutterstock

Tconnect is an agile platform that manages and streamlines the end-to-end lifecycle of a policy and it has boosted Tysers.

Developed and built by Tysers and low-code firm Systems iO with product development methods on the full-stack OutSystems rapid application development platform, Tconnect has enhanced efficiency and oversight, increased productivity and reduced risk, according to Tysers.

It has now been rolled out across the business and, as a result, the average time to process client queries has fallen by 60%. This is because Tconnect handles risk placement in three operational lines rather than by class of business.

Furthermore, this breaks down internal silos and standardises processing and will allow Tysers to grow its business.

In addition, Tconnect uses a common Tysers data set which can integrate with e-trading platforms such as PPL Next Gen and Whitespace, and through a digital gateway, the platform speaks the language of Blueprint 2 and the market’s Core Data Record. This means that Tysers can easily integrate into the new Blueprint 2 architecture and seamlessly ingest the new digital technical account.

“As a forward-thinking broker, we wanted to improve our working practices and provide a digital link between our front-and back-office teams. Tconnect has achieved this and resulted in much more accurate and efficient processing,” said Steve Jolley, CIO Tysers. “In addition, the platform provides a stream of data that links our clients and markets providing risk transfer services for a digital insurance market alongside a superior client service.”

Mike Emmett, CEO AUB Group, added: “Tconnect is a major step forward and a key milestone in our digital transformation programme which is improving operational efficiencies, accelerating business growth and further strengthening our client offering. As an end-to-end broking platform across all of Tysers divisions, Tconnect enables teams to work in one way, with more oversight, compliance, and openness to both clients and markets, powering a digital route to market for clients.”