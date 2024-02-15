The company’s offerings also include motor insurance cover for expatriates. Credit: Avigator Fortuner/Shutterstock.

Trawick International has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in UK-based Greenlight Insurance, expanding its niche market presence.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Greenlight Insurance is a specialist in providing cover for high-performance, motorsport, collectors’ and modified vehicles.

Vehicle enthusiasts Tony and Neil Fehily founded Greenlight Insurance in 1996.

It is a coverholder at Lloyd’s and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

The company’s offerings also include motor insurance for expatriates under its Eaglesure brand.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Trawick said the investment in Greenlight is aimed at diversifying its portfolio further and solidifying its foothold within the UK market.

Following the deal, Greenlight joins the Trawick family of companies, which includes brands such as Trawick International, SureGo Administrative Services and Tuman Global Solutions.

Trawick president and CEO Daryl Trawick said: “Trawick is in an unprecedented period of expansion. Investing in Greenlight helps accelerate the company’s strategy of growth and diversification, and I am thrilled that the remarkable team at Greenlight was open to a partnership.

“Their business interests and innovative culture align with ours, and the affiliation is certain to be mutually beneficial.”

Greenlight Insurance managing director Tony Fehily said: “I am delighted that Trawick International has taken an interest in Greenlight. We believe the partnership will strengthen Greenlight’s market position and create many opportunities in the future.

“Due to the complementary nature of our two businesses, it was an easy decision for us to join forces with Trawick and I look forward to our future endeavours together.”

This move follows Trawick’s recent initiatives including a partnership formed in October 2023 with Starr Insurance to launch three new travel insurance policies underwritten by Starr Indemnity & Liability Company.

Meanwhile, in July 2023, Trawick unveiled an international private medical insurance plan for customers in Latin America and the Caribbean.