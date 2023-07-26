Plan VIVA is claimed to be a first-of-its-kind global health insurance plan that offers rewards to members for good health. Credit: daizuoxin / Shutterstock.com.

Insurance company Trawick International has unveiled an international private medical insurance (IPMI) plan for Latin America and Caribbean customers.

Dubbed Plan VIVA, the product is the first-of-its-kind global health insurance plan that offers rewards to members for good health.

When purchasing the plan, eligible customers are given a discount on the premium, which can be retained on yearly renewals contingent on fulfilling programme conditions.

Plan VIVA also offers four-level coverage that can be personalised based on the requirements and budgets.

Members are also offered health check-ups and preventive screenings to promote optimal health and identify problems in the early stage.

The quoting platform of the company aids agents to seamlessly select the maximum coverage of the policy, USA network if applicable, and deductibles, for their clients.

Commenting on the launch of the new plan, Trawick International Latin America president David Capote said: “We knew from the outset that we wanted to bring something unique to the international health insurance market and go beyond the traditional offerings found in most plans.”

“We have taken a long-term approach in order to create a sustainable pricing and service model, which, l believe, will transform how our agents and clients view international private medical insurance.”

Trawick International president and CEO Daryl Trawick said: “Plan VIVA is an excellent example of responding to a marketplace need with a solution that benefits all involved parties, from underwriter to broker to client.

“This new and exciting product is a key part of our product and diversification strategy, and I am extremely pleased that Trawick International LATAM is bringing it to market today.”