Mark Hutton will be responsible for driving the growth of the product recall class. Credit: Freedomz /Shutterstock.

Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group has announced the launch of a new product recall offering in London to expand its crisis management portfolio.

The introduction of this insurance service is supported by two senior additions to the company’s crisis management team.

Effective 13 May 2024, Mark Hutton has been appointed to the new role of the head of crisis management international.

With more than two decades of underwriting experience, Hutton will be responsible for driving the growth of the product recall class, focusing on sectors such as food and beverage, and automotive, among others.

Hutton previously served as the global product head – product recall at AXA XL and head of casualty at McLarens Young International.

Joining him in the expansion is Ian Davidson, who is taking on the role of senior underwriter of crisis management.

Davidson also joins from AXA XL. Before relocating to London in 2015, he worked for XL Catlin for two years, covering lines related to political violence and kidnap and ransom and underwriting the Asia-Pacific region for product recall.

Tokio Marine HCC – Specialty Group international division managing director Philip Hall said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mark and Ian to TMHCC – Specialty Group. This new team represents a key extension of our market-leading US product recall expertise, which will support our growth ambitions for this class in London.

“Mark is the ideal person to drive the expansion of our international crisis management business and I am certain this new team will complement our existing expertise and cement our status as a market leader in the class. These appointments are the latest example of our ability to attract market-leading talent, and we are increasingly well placed to realise our significant growth ambitions.”

The expansion of product recall services coincides with the recent creation of a global media division within Tokio Marine HCC International.

This new unit will focus on underwriting risks in the media, film, television and events sector, with Ros Breese, an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, at the helm as the underwriting director of media, film and TV.