The insurer is now focusing on commercial insurance expansion, with interests in sectors such as cyber. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.

Japanese insurer Tokio Marine is considering expansion of its international portfolio with potential acquisitions valued at around $10bn (Y1.51trn), reported Reuters.

In an interview with the news agency, Tokio Marine international business co-head Chris Williams revealed that the company is actively monitoring public companies worldwide for opportunities.

The insurer’s international business now accounts for more than half of its profits, a steep increase from less than 3% two decades ago.

Williams stated: “Something we could do relatively easily would be in the $10bn range.”

He highlighted North America as the largest insurance market with numerous opportunities, alongside prospects in Asia, Europe, Canada and Australia.

“We have aspirations to grow our business in all of those locations,” he said.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Life Insurance International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Despite Japan’s recent shift from negative interest rates, which historically drove Japanese insurers to seek investments abroad, Tokio Marine’s acquisition strategy remains unaffected.

The executive did not give a timeline but said the company is patient in selecting quality businesses for acquisition, whether they are smaller “bolt-on” deals or larger transactions.

“We track all the public companies you would expect around the world,” Williams said.

“Our strategy when we look at these businesses is to say what has been the flight path, what are the results… over a period of time.”

Tokio Marine has a history of purchases in the US, including the acquisition of HCC in 2015 for $7.5bn and Pure Group in 2020 for $3.1bn.

In July 2023, Tokio Marine HCC agreed to acquire US managing general underwriter Gulf Guaranty Employee Benefit Services.

The insurer is now focusing on commercial insurance expansion, with interests in sectors such as cyber, rather than personal lines such as home and motor insurance.

Commercial insurers, including those at Lloyd’s of London where Tokio Marine operates, have been adjusting to recent challenges by raising premium rates and refining their coverage scope.

Lloyd’s reported a doubling of its underwriting profit last year.

“One of the things we like about London is that it is quite innovative,” Williams said, adding that “we would like to continue to expand our Lloyd’s platform”.

Meanwhile, Tokio Marine is contemplating the sale of its South East Asian life insurance business, valued at $1bn, with Goldman Sachs and Jefferies managing the sale process.