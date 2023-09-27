Catherine Lyle was previously the claims head at Coalition. Credit: Pickadook / Shutterstock.com.

Tokio Marine HCC’s Cyber & Professional Lines Group (CPLG) has appointed Catherine Lyle as senior vice president and head of the cyber claims and incident response division.

In the newly created position, Lyle will report to CPLG president Michael Palotay.

She will be responsible for managing and developing the cyber claims department and incident response team of the group.

Palotay said: “Catherine is an extraordinary talent whose mastery of cyber claims and coverage across multiple carriers will be critical to our success in the next growth phase.

“Her cyber knowledge adds another layer of risk expertise to our group as we continue to bring best-in-class security solutions to the individuals and businesses we protect.”

Lyle has more than two decades of experience in the insurance sector.

Prior to joining Tokio Marine, she was the claims head at Coalition. During her time at Coalition, Lyle played a key role in expanding the claims team in a span of a few years.

She also focused on the resolution of cyberattacks and collaborated with underwriting to guarantee precise policy wording for insureds during her tenure at Coalition.

Commenting on the new role, Lyle said: “Tokio Marine HCC has an incredible responsibility to mitigate cyber threats and repair attacks so that businesses can go back strong into the economy and help propel growth.

“I look forward to using the knowledge that I have learned from leaders around the globe to build upon the company’s existing claims-handling structure and work with brokers and insureds so that maximum-protection policies are in place.”

