Swiss Re and dacadoo form global partnership

Swiss Re has entered into a global partnership with insurtech and health technology solutions provider dacadoo.

The collaboration will enable Swiss Re to offer insurers of all sizes access to dacadoo platform.

dacadoo offers SaaS-based Digital Health Engagement Platform to encourage users maintain healthy lifestyle.

The platform will enhance Swiss Re’s MyWellLife offering, a mobile-first digital engagement solution providing health guidance.

Additionally, the new combined solution will bolster Swiss Re’s risk assessment approach called Personal Resilience Suite (PRS capabilities).

dacadoo president and CEO Peter Ohnemus said: “We are thrilled to partner with Swiss Re and offer insurers and their members around the world dacadoo’s next generation digital health engagement solutions.

“Swiss Re is a global leader in re/insurance. Together we can combine their experience and knowledge, with our innovation and tech capability. We share a vision of a great life and health for everyone.”

Swiss Re L&H underwriting global head Jolee Crosby said: “Lifestyle factors are gaining in importance because they help to give a more holistic view for risk assessment purposes.

“With MyWellLife we offer consumers a roadmap for their health and wellness journey. Insurers can get to market quickly through an engaging platform that leverages the experience and expertise of our partnership, and which requires no technology investment on their side. We are happy to offer our clients a platform that opens up possibilities for dynamic risk assessment of modifiable risk factors.”

Last year, HSBC Life signed a global partnership with dacadoo.