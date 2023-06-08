Huber joins from AXA XL where he served as the company’s Global Programmes business senior manager. Image by Pexels from Pixabay

Sompo International has appointed René Huber as the new head of its marine & specialty insurance unit for Continental Europe.

Huber will operate out of Zurich, Switzerland, and will report to the company’s Continental Europe Insurance president Ralph Brand.

He has more than 25 years of experience in multinational business specialising in specialty and marine offerings.

Huber joins from AXA XL where he served as the company’s Global Programmes business senior manager.

Brand said: “The European Specialty market is forecast to grow substantially every year for the next decade.

“René’s reputation, extensive experience and industry knowledge will be pivotal for Sompo International as we continue to develop our presence in this exciting and constantly evolving area.

“He will be responsible for developing our Specialty/Marine underwriting and distribution strategy, sustainably growing the book and building a strong team across Continental Europe.”

The latest appointment comes shortly after Sompo named Claire Cordell as non-executive director, chair of the audit committee for its UK subsidiary board of directors.

With more than 25 years of experience in financial services sector, Cordell most recently worked as Aldermore Bank CFO. She was also a member of the bank’s board as an executive for two years.

Earlier this month, Sompo announced the appointment of Simona Fumagalli as its Insurance business’ country manager for Italy. To be based in Milan, she will report to Ralph Brand.