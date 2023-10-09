According to GlobalData, there were 691 tweets relating to insurance; weather and climate change were huge talking points on Twitter.
Climate change is never far from the news, but this week saw many people take to Twitter to talk about how it affects their insurance coverage and premiums. This particularly related to extreme weather.
Insurance themes this week included climate change, ESG and geopolitics, so the topic is clearly at the front of minds.
Tweets of the week:
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.