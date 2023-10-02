The second Republican GOP debate was last week and one of the main topic was insurance, the insurance gap, how it is failing Americans, Obamacare, etc. Of course, he debate raged on well into the night on Twitter

Republicans hoping to be the 2024 nominee at the debate included Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and many more.

Insurance was a hot topic during the debate and that followed onto Twitter. There were 62 posts regarding Medicare and 28 about the Affordable Care Act.

Also, insurance in general received 222 posts.

Source: GlobalData

Tweets of the week:

"More than 11% of FL residents have no health insurance. Only in GA, TX and WY is a higher percentage of the population uninsured.



"no mystery why.



"FL and the other 3 are among 10 states that refuse to participate in Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid." https://t.co/woG1bFyqJV — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) September 28, 2023

“Math” guy:



a) Can’t see that his own data shows the health cost curve bending



b) Thinks millions of people getting insurance “changed nothing”



c) Ignores improved Medicare prescription drug benefits



d) Ignores zero copay preventative care for everyone pic.twitter.com/JKV3qA3J3D — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 29, 2023

And then, there were 40



Yes, NC becomes the 40th state (along with DC) to expand Medicaid



The data on Medicaid expansion is clear and compelling — it saves lives



Its now time for the other 10 states to expand Medicaid to ensure more folks have access to healthcare https://t.co/RW4NM6nS83 — Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH (@ashishkjha) September 25, 2023

