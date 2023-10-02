The second Republican GOP debate was last week and one of the main topic was insurance, the insurance gap, how it is failing Americans, Obamacare, etc. Of course, he debate raged on well into the night on Twitter
Republicans hoping to be the 2024 nominee at the debate included Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence and many more.
Insurance was a hot topic during the debate and that followed onto Twitter. There were 62 posts regarding Medicare and 28 about the Affordable Care Act.
Also, insurance in general received 222 posts.
Tweets of the week:
