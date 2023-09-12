Credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

According to GlobalData, State Farm published 33 patents in August 2023, the most of any firm.

It was followed by Ping An P&C with 18 patents. Allstate, Ping An Insurance and Alibaba complete the top five for the month.

In comparison, State Farm only have 23 patents in July 2023 and Ping An was top with 37 publications.

Source: GlobalData

