Credit: Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash.

State Farm had the most insurance patents in that time period with 924 out of a total 13,200 in the three years.

Ping An followed with 819 total publications.

After the top two, there is a slight drop to third with AllState and 394 publications.

Furthermore, Taikang Insurance Group had 308 patent publications over the three years and Alibaba had 200 insurance patents in the same period.

Source: GlobalData

