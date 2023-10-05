Source: Shutterstock

Ping An was top of the leader board in Q3 2023 with regards to insurance patents as the firm published 3,953 of them over the quarter.

Following it by some distance was State Farm with 1,641 publications and Taikang with 1,298, according to GlobalData.

USAA and the Allstate Corp finish up the top five.

Furthermore, the rest of the top ten is heavily leaned towards China with China Ping An, China Life and China Investment all in that bottom half, joined by Alibaba and Berkshire Hathaway.

Source: GlobalData

