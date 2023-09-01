According to GlobalData, there were 159 tweets about medicare this week. The only subject that matched that was the general topic of insurance as a whole.
This was also a 0.05% rise in the amount of mentions of medicare week-on-week on Twitter.
Other big topic on Twitter were insurtech, which saw 53 tweets, a 0.09% rise from last week, and health insurance which had 14 tweets.
Tweets of the week:
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.