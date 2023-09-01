Source: Shutterstock

According to GlobalData, there were 159 tweets about medicare this week. The only subject that matched that was the general topic of insurance as a whole.

This was also a 0.05% rise in the amount of mentions of medicare week-on-week on Twitter.

Other big topic on Twitter were insurtech, which saw 53 tweets, a 0.09% rise from last week, and health insurance which had 14 tweets.

Source: GlobalData

Tweets of the week:

This week, we're expecting to learn the first 10 drugs that the Biden admin will target for negotiation with pharma giants, aiming to secure lower prices for seniors on Medicare. Drug giants are already challenging in court.



My preview, icymi: https://t.co/ZB5g10Kj5T — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) August 28, 2023

This is a big deal. Big Pharma has been gouging Seniors and Medicare for far too long. They’re reaping huge profits and spend more on marketing than R&D. Thank you @POTUS! #MedicareRxPrices https://t.co/uX8fclsd5X — Dr. Rob Davidson MD, MPH (@DrRobDavidson) August 29, 2023

California is removing asset based testing for Medi-Cal (Medicaid) benefits for long term care.



I predict a market for financial advisors to help clients manipulate income to maximize benefits – just like can be done with health plans through the ACA.https://t.co/Vad5GeBgL1 — Carolyn McClanahan (@CarolynMcC) August 30, 2023

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.