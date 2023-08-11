Credit: VideoFlow / Shutterstock.com.

Fintech was the most talked about theme on Twitter with regards to insurance this week.

There were 135 tweets about fintech, followed by 129 tweets about insurtech and 76 tweets about global macro outlook. Artificial intelligence and digitalisation rounded up the top 5, both with 28.

Other themes in the top ten included geopolitics, climate change, innovation, regulation and technology.

Source: GlobalData

Tweets of the week: 7-11 August 2023

Medicare Advantage already showcases the potential of private insurers in providing quality care at lower costs. Could this be a model for the future of Medicare? #MedicareAdvantage #HealthcareOptions https://t.co/pKtv1xsTnf pic.twitter.com/wjjX04nBtZ — Sally Pipes (@sallypipes) August 7, 2023

Fun little fact to people who aren’t that familiar with the vol space. The insurance companies trade the largest amount of Vega in the world. And it’s not even close. https://t.co/agvGCgL8Vl — Kris Sidial (@Ksidiii) August 6, 2023

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Disruptor data, which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors. These signals help us to uncover key innovation areas in the sector and the themes that drive them. They tell us about the topics on the minds of business leaders and investors, and indicate where leading companies are focusing their investment, deal-making and R&D efforts.