Of the 446 insurance filings in Q3 2023, ESG had the most mentions overall.
In July, it was mentioned 4,278 times, in August, 1,620 times, and in September, 386 times. The only month it was beaten in was August as deal making received 1,811 mentions.
This theme was second over Q3 2023 and received 1,258 mentions in July and 361 in September.
Those two weren’t the only themes that were mentioned over a thousand times in Q3 2023 in insurance filings. Environment (1,375), financial services (1,070) and climate change (1,253) all received over that in July 2023.
Furthermore, M&A hit that number in August with 1,245.
Other topics in the top 10 included geopolitics, demographics and Covid-19.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.