Source: Shutterstock

Of the 110,384 jobs insurance jobs posted in August 2023, 4,514 were for senior level positions. This is a slight drop from the 4,628 posted in July 2023.

There were also 30,718 mid level insurance job postings in August 2023, as well as 46,392 for junior level jobs and 27,542 for entry level positions.

In comparison, there were 30,420 mid level job postings in July 2023, 47,084 junior level jobs going and 25,831 entry level positions posted.

Source: GlobalData

Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.