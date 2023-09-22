Credit: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay

Covid-19 is still a big issue in many part of the world and people are taking to Twitter to display their grievances.

Many in the US are livid that their insurance coverage does not include the Covid-19 vaccine. Patients are being charged highly for the vaccine and many are cancelling appointments for the vaccine due to lack of fund.

According to GlobalData, there were numerous tweet regarding vaccines, insurance, medicaid and medicare, and Covid-19 during the week.

Source: GlobalData

Tweets of the week

This is what happens when you don’t have universal healthcare and have to rely on private insurers to guarantee basic things https://t.co/mT47Mgyp9X — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 19, 2023

The fact that Covid-19 vaccines aren’t being covered by insurers is not a “bumpy rollout”. It is a deliberate policy choice set into motion at the highest levels of government. https://t.co/5Nxrv5SBS4 — Philip Rocco (@PhilipRocco) September 19, 2023

