China and the US were the top two authorities for insurance patents in Q3 2023 with 1,273 and 893 respectively.
Finishing the top five is Japan (63), the European Patent Office (59) and South Korea (46).
Completing the top ten are WPO, Australia, Canada, the UK and Germany.
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.
