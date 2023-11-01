Elevance Health has 6,626 active job postings in Q3 2023, with 1,520 posted in the same period as well as 2,327 job postings closed.
According to GlobalData, this was the top firm for insurance jobs in Q3 2023 followed by AXA. AXA had 3,842 active jobs in the quarter and 4,075 new job postings with 2,624 closed in the same timeframe.
It was followed by Bajaj Finserv with 3,840 active insurance job postings in Q3 2023, but no new jobs or jobs closed in the quarter.
Allstate was next but had less active insurance jobs roles in the quarter than those newly opened or closed with 2,895 active, 3,742 new and 4,050 closed.
