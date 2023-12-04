Again, Americans voiced their concerns about losing their insurance and healthcare if politicians get their way.
Donald Trump has threated to get rid of Obamacare if elected President of the United States. This is despite trying it once before, and failing, when he was last President.
It remains to be seen if that is a popular sentiment, but according to CNN, more people than ever are signing up for the assistance.
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, was the second biggest topic of discussion this week on Twitter, behind insurance, as Americans talked about their options, both health wise and politically.
Tweets of the week:
Our signals coverage is powered by GlobalData’s Thematic Engine, which tags millions of data items across six alternative datasets — patents, jobs, deals, company filings, social media mentions and news — to themes, sectors and companies. These signals enhance our predictive capabilities, helping us to identify the most disruptive threats across each of the sectors we cover and the companies best placed to succeed.