PasarPolis and Shinhan EZ Board of Directors

Tap Insure, part of the PasarPolis insurtech ecosystem, has partnered with Shinhan EZ, a subsidiary of Shinhan Financial group, to revolutionise the insurance market in Indonesia.

The collaboration is set to redefine the dynamics of insurance in Indonesia by utilising Shinhan EZ’s experience in microinsurance product development in South Korea.

In addition, by working with Tap Insure, the insurer is ready to explore the landscape of insurance in Indonesia, starting with auto insurance.

PasarPolis aims to leverage Shinhan EZ and its expertise in digital non-life insurance product development while Shinhan EZ needs PasarPolis’ knowledge of the market and microinsurance.

Furthermore, Shinhan EZ has the primary goal of integrating with PasarPolis’ full-stack insurance ecosystem through its strategic partnership with Tap Insure.

Reaction to Shinhan EZ entering Indonesia

ByoungKwan Kang, chief executive officer of Shinhan EZ General Insurance, expressed his excitement and said: “As we enter the Indonesian market in collaboration with Tap Insure, we are not merely excited but deeply committed to a groundbreaking venture. Our decision to partner stems from Tap Insure’s vision to transform the insurance landscape in Indonesia and Southeast Asia through the development of digitally native insurance products from start to finish, as well as the robust insurtech ecosystem provided by PasarPolis. The innovative potential in Indonesia’s insurance sector is immense, and this partnership will allow us to introduce innovative insurance solutions while contributing to the growth of the market. We look forward to a future of transformative insurance offerings.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Cleosent Randing, founder and director at Tap Insure, added: “This strategic partnership represents a convergence of innovation, expertise, and a shared vision for the future of insurance in Indonesia. We collaborate with Shinhan EZ General Insurance as our partner in this journey because of their specialized knowledge in affordable automotive-related insurance, which aligns with our goal of making insurance accessible to all.”

Peter Van Zyl, president of PasarPolis, passionately stated: “This strategic partnership signifies a shared commitment between PasarPolis, Tap Insure, and Shinhan EZ General Insurance to revolutionize insurance in Indonesia. It’s not just about business; it’s about creating positive change. Our vision goes beyond profit; it’s about bridging the insurance gap in Indonesia, ensuring accessibility, and driving innovation. Together, with the support of Shinhan EZ General Insurance, we aim to positively impact the lives of Indonesians. We are thrilled about the transformative insurance offerings that the future holds.”

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up