Sedgwick’s new Mauritius office will help the company to expand its business across sub-Saharan Africa. Credit: Creative Photo Corner/shutterstock.com.

American claims management services provider Sedgwick has bolstered its international footprint by foraying into the Mauritian market.

The new branch will offer solutions in loss adjusting and catastrophe response, as well as specialised services for business interruptions, forensic engineering, and environmental and fire claims.

Sedgwick has also appointed Gary Tanner as branch manager to lead the new claims team.

With more than 16 years of experience, Tanner previously worked in various positions such as chief operating officer, partner and lead adjuster for different insurance and loss adjusting companies in Mauritius.

He has experience in managing claims for business interruption, major losses, property and motor sectors.

Sedgwick’s new Mauritius office will receive support from the company’s South African team, which has regional expertise and formed partnerships in Mauritius.

The new office is expected to help Sedgwick to expand its business across sub-Saharan Africa.

Sedgwick South Africa CEO Ken Maclean said: “We have served clients in Mauritius for a long time, so launching a dedicated domestic operation is a natural next step for us.

“This expansion increases Sedgwick’s capacity to support the evolving needs of existing and future clients in various parts of South Africa and across the region.

“Gary has an impressive reputation in the industry, and his experience with and knowledge of the Mauritian market is exceptional.”

The latest development comes shortly after Sedgwick announced the launch of its new power and energy division in the UK.

The unit was launched to provide power and energy companies with various services to navigate new trends and operating environment.