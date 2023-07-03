Under the tie-up, SecondSight will use its AI to drive INSUREtrust’s offering. Credit: NicoElNino/ shutterstock.com

SecondSight has entered a collaboration with cyber insurance INSUREtrust to enhance the mid-market cyber insurance space by using artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the partnership, SecondSight will use its AI platform to drive INSUREtrust’s Cyber Pre-Check offering for digital risk management and cyber underwriting.

Leveraging SecondSight’s AI solution, mid-market companies can implement an improved cyber renewal process by automating a firm’s exposure and vulnerabilities, as well as mapping it to various markets for submission.

This helps brokers involved in these markets to scale by growing their businesses.

According to SecondSight, it has changed how the insurance market’s first vertical operating system (OS) has been discovered, quantified, hedged and insured.

The company’s vertical OS data transparency generates an information catalogue that can be used to analyse data, and when employed with its deployable AI agents the carrier market gets an improved way to quantify risk.

INSUREtrust’s Cyber Pre-Check features multiple online tools for cyber insurance brokers and their clients.

These tools provide businesses with digital risk insights, simplifying the application and vulnerability scanning, along with IT and insurance budget methods for policyholders.

Cyber Pre-Check uses digital risk quantification tools and enables clients to implement telematics to keep themselves aware of the changing risks in real time.

INSUREtrust president and CEO Christiaan Durdaller said: “By leveraging SecondSight’s AI with INSUREtrust data and analytics, we’re able to increase our productivity in helping clients understand digital risk and exposure while enabling carriers to evaluate companies with newfound accuracy and confidence.

“Cyber Pre-Check optimises customer satisfaction due to reduced friction across the cyber underwriting process – propelling pre-underwriting and simplifying renewals.”