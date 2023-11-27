SCOR Group’s asset management arm Scor Investment Partners has named Louis Bourrousse as its new chief executive officer (CEO).
Bourrousse will succeed Fabrice Rossary, who is stepping down from his role to take up “new professional projects”.
Bourrousse was previously serving as Scor Investment Partners’ business development head and deputy CEO since November 2021.
In 2013, Bourrousse started his journey at Scor, first as Scor Global Investments’ strategy and development head, and later as strategic planning and investments head and investment business performance head in 2017 and 2019, respectively.
Bourrousse will be succeeded by Alexandre Jaeglé as Scor Investment Partners’ new business development head.
Jaeglé, who was previously working as sales head, will now be responsible for carrying out all the sales and marketing-related functions of the management company.
After assuming this new role, Bourrousse will also lead Scor Investment Partners’ Management Committee.
The committee includes Jaeglé and Scor Investment Partners’ chief financial officer (CFO) Benjamin Ayache, secretary-general Thibaut Lameyse, chief investment officer and deputy CEO Marie-Suzanne Mazelier, as well as chief risk officer and deputy CEO Eric Talleux.
The latest appointment to Scor Investment Partners’ management team is in line with the company’s plan to expedite the growth of its third-party management business and support the next stage of its development.
Scor CFO and deputy CEO François de Varenne said: “These appointments, which are all internal promotions, attest to the depth of the talent pool we have built at Scor Investment Partners.
“We have successfully developed our third-party management business in recent years. Our ambition to accelerate this development is fully supported by the Scor Group, which expressed this when it published its Forward 2026 strategic plan in September 2023. I have every confidence in Louis and the new management team to guide Scor Investment Partners in this new phase.”