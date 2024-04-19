Insurance software provider Sapiens has launched IntegrateAI, the latest capability from Sapiens Decision.
IntegrateAI merges machine learning models into the business-friendly decision model workbench.
Sapiens Decision users can combine declarative and probabilistic constructs into one consistent and explainable model. It also enables non-technical users to incorporate the machine learning models from data science teams into a single decision model.
In turn, this reduces business and technical complexities, driving greater operational control and efficiency.
Furthermore, IntegrateAI follows Sapiens Decision’s recent ModelAI release, which brought a Generative AI (GenAI) copilot to decision modelers with integration to Microsoft Azure’s OpenAI Service.
“Sapiens Decision IntegrateAI enables organisations to implement decision automation with greater transparency, explainability, and efficiency by enabling business users to integrate machine learning models within decision models,” said Ilan Buganim, Sapiens CTIO.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“Combined with Sapiens Decision’s copilot ModelAI, which leverages GenAI to automatically convert natural language to decision models, enterprises can now turbocharge their application of decision automation for greater business outcomes.”
Sapiens is considering options for its business, which includes a potential sale, reported Reuters, citing sources.
The insurtech company has hired investment bank William Blair to assess interest from potential buyers, the sources said.
Sapiens, which has a market value of nearly $2bn, may attract private equity companies, among other prospective purchasers, it added.