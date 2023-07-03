The deal helps Risk Strategies to add First Insurance’s market-specific expertise into its portfolio. Credit: Chris Liverani on Unsplash.

Speciality insurance brokerage and risk management company Risk Strategies has strengthened its presence in Ohio, US, by acquiring First Insurance Group.

Risk Strategies has bought the company from Premier Financial for an undisclosed sum.

With headquarters in Ohio, First Insurance Group provides various personalised insurance placement services for commercial and personal property, as well as casualty, health, life and employee benefits.

The company also offers fee-based consulting services for employee benefits programmes and other related services.

The latest deal helps Risk Strategies to add First Insurance’s market-specific expertise into its portfolio.

It comes shortly after Risk Strategies announced the acquisition of Combined Underwriters of Miami, which is an independent insurance agency that provides its clients in South Florida with commercial and personal insurance offerings.

Risk Strategies central region leader Steve Giannone said: “We see a great cultural and business fit between our organisations, including a similar commitment to strong community support and caring, that will fuel continued success across Ohio.”

The company currently offers more than 30 speciality practices. It primarily caters to commercial businesses, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, among others.

Premier Financial president and CEO Gary Small said: “The First Insurance Group and Risk Strategies teams share a common view on the importance of delivering superior products and services to our clients driven by local leadership and professionals in the markets served.

“Risk Strategies’ extensive resources and capabilities combined with local market expertise creates a winning combination of experience, insight and customised solutions for insurance clients.”