Reinsurance Group of America, RGA, has chosen Sunil Sharma to be its country CEO for RGA India.
The appointment of Sharma as India CEO for RGA is subject to regulatory approval.
He holds more than 30 years of experience in insurance and reinsurance markets globally.
In addition, he has held leadership positions in various markets, including India, the US, the UK, and Southeast Asia.
Before joining RGA, Sharma served in high level roles at Kotak Life for over a decade, most recently as the president, chief actuary, and chief risk officer.
Arthur Ozeki, Executive Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific, RGA, commented on the appointment: “Sunil brings a wealth of experience to RGA India. His distinguished track record in insurance and reinsurance management across various global markets positions us well for continued progress. We look forward to Sunil’s contributions towards strengthening our market presence and driving sustainable growth.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
At the beginning of 2024, RGA invested $12m in Israeli insurance technology company DigitalOwl.
This infusion takes the total funding raised by DigitalOwl to more than $38m, marking the start of an exclusive global life and health reinsurance partnership aimed at integrating DigitalOwl’s technology into RGA’s systems.
The collaboration is set to revolutionise RGA’s workflows by leveraging DigitalOwl’s AI capabilities, promising a new standard of speed, intelligence and efficiency in risk assessments.
DigitalOwl’s LinkedIn post described the partnership as “a fusion of expertise and technology” that is poised to redefine industry benchmarks.