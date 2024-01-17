QBE Re, the reinsurance division of QBE Insurance Group, has appointed Amanda Lupkin as the vice-president and head of North America Health Practice.
Lupkin, who joined QBE in 2021, has been working in the reinsurance sector for more than 15 years.
Previously, she had stints at DHR Management, PartnerRe, Heartland Fidelity and Munich Re.
The appointment of Lupkin is the fifth senior position filled at QBE Re so far this year.
QBE Insurance Group, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, reported a gross written premium of $20bn (A$38.7bn) for the year ending 31 December 2022.
QBE Re was established to consolidate the international reinsurance operations of QBE.
The company, with offices in Bermuda, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, London and New York, provides property, specialty, casualty and life insurance services.
QBE Re North America general manager Tim Barber said: “Amanda brings a wealth of knowledge to the role.
“She has played a pivotal part in the development of our Health franchise in North America and we look forward to further progress in 2024.
“Her appointment is another great example of the internal talent we have within QBE Re.”
In April last year, QBE Re hired Andy Richardson from Aeolus Capital Management to serve as its new underwriting head for Bermuda.
Richardson has also served in senior capacities at Lancashire Insurance and Guy Carpenter.
Later in 2023, QBE Insurance Group appointed Julie Wood as the CEO of its North America business. Wood has held the role of North America CEO on an interim basis since August last year.